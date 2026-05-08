Mullin: There’s ‘Increase on Our Northern Border’, Have to Dedicate ‘More Assets’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said that “we’re seeing an increase on our northern border now that we’ve got to put more assets to.”

Mullin said that there has been progress on wall construction along the border and “we’re taking care of our border.”

He continued, “But as we take care of the southern border, it pushes pressure for the drugs and the human smuggling, pushing it to the north. So we’re seeing an increase on our northern border now that we’ve got to put more assets to.”

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