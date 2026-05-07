CNN’s Enten: It’s a ‘Myth’ that Trump Is Losing Support Among Republicans

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” senior data reporter Harry Enten said it was a myth that President Donald Trump is losing support among Republican voters.

Enten said, “As Indiana goes, so goes the nation when it comes to Republican voters and Donald John Trump. He absolutely still has the juice. And when you’re a Republican and you go against Trump, you get voted off the island. I always love Survivor. And in this particular case, what we saw in Indiana was you go adios amigos, goodbye, see you later. And to me, that is emblematic of what we see nationwide with Republicans.”

He added, “I think there’s this myth that’s going on right now that, ‘Oh, Trump is really losing support among Republicans.’ But compared to other midterm cycles, he’s just as popular with Republicans as he has ever been at this point in midterm cycles. Right now, nationally, we’re talking about an approval rating on average of 84 percent. In 2022, his popularity rating was 76 percent, actually lower, right, when he wasn’t in the presidency. In 2018, the last time he was president, 85 percent. That 85 percent looks a whole heck of a lot like this 84 percent right here. The bottom line is this. Donald Trump still absolutely has juice with Republican voters. You saw it in Indiana. And I think that you’ll see it down the line as well if any Republicans try and go against the president of the United States, who is still very much beloved by Republican voters nationwide.”

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