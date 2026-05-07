Eric Holder: We’re At the Beginning of a ‘Modern Jim Crow Era’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that the United States was at the beginning of a “modern Jim Crow era” because the Supreme Court ruled against a voting map in Louisiana.

Co-host Pamela Brown said, “Do you feel it’s a fair characterization or hyperbole when some democratic politicians argue the U.S., as in a second Jim Crow era?”

Holder said, “Well, I think we’re potentially on the verge of that. If you take away the tools that erased Jim Crow in, among chief among them being, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and you see what legislatures are racing to do, in Louisiana and in Tennessee, in Alabama, you see the beginnings, the potential beginnings of, if not a Jim Crow era, as we have known. It’s a modern Jim Crow era where African-Americans, Hispanics don’t have the ability to fully express themselves when it comes to their political power. And that’s really something that worries me. But I cannot emphasize if Partizan gerrymandering is something that is going to be accepted by this Supreme Court. If that is the thing, say, well, it’s not racial gerrymandering, it’s only Partizan gerrymandering that affects white people in this country as well. It takes power away from all Americans and something that needs to be stopped.”

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