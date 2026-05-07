Abrams: It’s No Longer Blue or Red — ‘There Are Authoritarian States and Democracy States’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” author Stacey Abrams said there were no longer blue states and red states.

Instead, she said that there were only “authoritarian states and democracy states.”

Abrams said, “My parents grew up without the Voting Rights Act. My parents were born in 1949. They were in college before the Voting Rights Act passed. And what we have to understand is that there is no longer blue states and red states, there are authoritarian states and democracy states. There are states that do not believe in the right of the people to have a say, who want to aggregate power and foment corruption. And there are states that want to guarantee that in this country we have free and fair elections. We have access to the remedies that democracy is supposed to deliver, and that no matter what goes wrong in one part of the country, that the quality of your citizenship does not depend on your zip code and your geography. I started the Ten Steps campaign because we’ve got to understand that authoritarianism is a political system designed to achieve ideological ends, and the ideological ends intended by this regime do not include most of us.”

She added, “If you believe that Christian nationalism should be the law of the land, if you want pronatalism, where women are relegated to simply serving as vessels for a man’s intention. If you believe that white supremacy should be allowed to diminish the value of everyone else, then you want authoritarian in states to win. But if you believe in democracy as the currency of America, then you want California and New York. You want every state that’s willing to fight back to do so.”

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