Gaffney Warns: Not Enough Being Done About Persecuted Christians in Nigeria, China, North Korea

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Frank Gaffney, President of the Institute for the American Future and Host of “Securing America” on One America’s Voice talked about persecution.

Gaffney said that while Trump struck inside Nigeria, “He’s not holding the government accountable. He’s not creating disincentives to that government as he must. And this is one of the things that we’re encouraging, not just there, but elsewhere around the world as well.

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