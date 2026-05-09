Fetterman: Dems Accept Someone Like ‘Asshole’ Alex Jones if They’re Anti-Trump

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) lamented that opinions get treated as news and the fact that figures like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones are still topics of discussion because “if they are criticizing Trump, it’s like now, sometimes, we in the [Democratic Party] say, well, maybe they have a point.”

During a discussion on the legacy of the late Ted Turner and the state of the news media, Fetterman said, “Opinions have become actual, real news. We’ve lost that ability, like, opinions are not news. And there are so many shitty takes out there in the world now.”

Fetterman continued, “Like, why are people still talking about Tucker Carlson or any of these people? Now, even Alex Jones now is back. I have to see that asshole in my feed…why? Because if they are criticizing Trump, it’s like now, sometimes, we in the [Democratic Party] say, well, maybe they have a point. MTG, crazypants, why are we hearing about her now?”

He added, “I’m so tired of — opinions have become news, and now there [are] countless, countless ones, and it’s all become slop.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett