Clyburn: SC Republican Redistricting Could Mean Two Dem Seat Pickups

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said Republican redistricting could cause his state to go from one Democratic congressman to three.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So let’s talk about the redistricting wards, the gerrymandering wards more broadly. President Trump kicked off this battle by urging Texas to redistrict and create more Republican leaning seats last year. Then Democrats decided to fight fire with fire. California came after that—Virginia and more. After redrawing maps in six states, Republicans now have approximately an eight-seat advantage in these gerrymandered wards. What do you think this might mean come November? Might Republicans hold the House?”

Clyburn said, “Well, they might, and they might not, because I do believe that the voters, in this country, are watching very closely and they are feeling emotionally what the threat is to our future. And I do not believe that the majority of the voters in this country condone and will agree with what President Trump is doing. The South Carolina House delegation, our House, talked with him—the Senate, I guess, on a day before yesterday. But the Supreme Court two years ago spoke to this district and said it was not unconstitutional. But the president says he wants them to redraw the lines. Anyway, all I’m going to say to that is be very careful what you pray for, because what I do believe is that when they finish, with the redistricting, there will be the possibilities of at least three Democrats getting elected here in South Carolina, to the United States Congress.”

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