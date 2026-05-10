Clyburn: ‘Openly Partisan’ SCOTUS and Justice Roberts Will Be ‘Infamous’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said the “openly partisan” Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts would be “infamous.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “The reason why this scramble to redistrict in the South in places like Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, obviously South Carolina, the reason it’s happening is because the U.S. Supreme Court struck down this key provision in the Voting Rights Act. And in his decision, Justice Alito wrote that, quote, vast social change has shown that some race-based voting protections are no longer necessary. What was your reaction when you first read that?”

Clyburn said, “Well, my first reaction was, if you look at this and look at South Carolina and look at the congressional district in South Carolina, why is it okay to have a 75% white district, and that’s not racial, but if you have a 45% black district, that is racial? So what is this about? There’s no way that the numbers bear this out. When you look at what the Supreme Court’s reasons have, you have to come to the conclusion that they are throwing everything out of the window, coming up with new theories, putting in their own prejudices in this, and they’re being very partisan in their rulings. I never thought I would see the day that the United States Supreme Court would be so openly partisan with what it’s been doing. And I really believe if you look at all of these decisions and you look at the history of the country, I think that Justice Roberts is going to take his place alongside some other infamous justices, like the Taney who gave us the Dred Scott decision.”

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