Comey: Trump Has ‘Bottomless Desire to Gain Revenge’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump has a “bottomless desire to gain revenge against those who’ve criticized him.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I went back and looked and Donald Trump first use Twitter to call for your prosecution in 2017 or 18 and some combination of Don McGahn, then the White House counsel, Jeff Sessions, and the US attorney, Bill Barr, who came next. There was one guy in between, and then Pam Bondi, I guess, who allowed this to go forward, but only at great cost of that office, which was essentially hollowed out. The variable isn’t Donald Trump’s desire to see you prosecuted, it’s Todd Blanch and so I wonder if you think there’s anything personal there?”

Comey said, “I don’t think so. I think it’s just Donald Trump continuing to move through people until he finds those who will literally do whatever he says. Maybe he’s found that with Mr. Blanche, maybe not. Maybe his standards will be too high, as apparently Pam Bondi’s were, which is a bit of a shock. And so she’s apparently headed for some important private sector job we haven’t heard about yet. That may be Mr. Blanche’s future. Or maybe not, I don’t know, but Donald Trump has a bottomless desire to gain revenge against those who’ve criticized him.”

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