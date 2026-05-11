Kelly: Trump’s Military Knowledge ‘Is an Inch Deep’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s military knowledge was “an inch deep.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “What’s your take on, the status of the war?”

Kelly said, “Well, I think he doesn’t know what to do at this point. And this is what happened. Happens when, you don’t listen to people around you. I think he has. He has a lot of. Yes, people around him, a lot of yes men. Certainly, Hegseth is one. Hegseth also unqualified for this role as a Secretary of Defense. But he does have some people that could give him reasonable advice.”

Tapper said, “General Caine, I would say.”

Kelly said, “Yeah, I think so. And we saw some things reported, you know, publicly they said something about the Strait of Hormuz being shut down. The president is like, well, that’s not going to happen. This thing’s going to be over in 2 or 3 days. Donald Trump thinks he knows more than everybody about everything. This is a guy who said because he went to military high school, he knows more than admirals and generals. He does not. I mean, his depth of knowledge on this stuff is an inch deep.”

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