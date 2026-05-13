Hawley on Comey: ‘He Lies, He Cheats, He Steals — This Is a Bad Dude, and He Ought to Get Everything that’s Coming to Him’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) argued that the scrutiny of former FBI Director James Comey was warranted, given his past indiscretions.

Hawley cited Comey’s lies to Congress and the court, in addition to an apparent anti-Donald Trump overture constructed with seashells that allegedly suggested a threat to the sitting president.

“Well, he might be, or he might skate,” host Jesse Watters said of Comey. “A lot of these guys end up skating. I don’t know how. Republicans are not very good at revenge. Democrats much more effective, but it seemed like Blanche was suggesting that they have more than just a few seashell photographs. What do you think that’s all about?”

Hawley replied, “Well, I think that at trial, they’re going to they’re going to put out everything they’ve got. And I’m sure he’s right. I’m sure the grand jury saw quite a lot of evidence. Otherwise it wouldn’t have returned the indictment, and I’m sure at trial, they’re going to make their best case. And as I say, I mean, you know, threatening to assassinate the president, encouraging others to which is what that post looked like to me. Remember that post with the seashell thing? Ridiculous that came after two assassination attempts on the life of the President. So it wasn’t as if Comey just didn’t know — oh, gee, I don’t know what it means. He knew.”

“But Jesse, even worse than that is this is a guy who lied to Congress,” he continued. “This is a guy who took classified information out of the FBI and lied about it. This is a guy who leaked to the media sensitive FBI material — lied about it. This is a guy who lied to a court to get wire taps. He lies, he lies, he lies. He cheats, he steals. This is a bad dude, and he ought to get everything that’s coming to him.”

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