Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Administration ‘Clearly Has No Strategy’ for U.S.-China Summit

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) claimed President Donald Trump had no strategy for his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Crow said, “Well, I read it as everyone should read it, and that is he thinks he’s in the power position here. He’s looking at Donald Trump, who has a weakening poll position, growing unpopularity in the United States, he’s stuck in a stalemate in Iran, and he rolls over to China with a plane load of top executives and CEOs with a combined wealth of a trillion dollars, and what Xi knows is that Donald Trump is just looking for some kind of short-term win that he can tout for the American people, but actually wouldn’t be a win for the American people, it would be a win for these executives and these CEOs in the plane.”

He added, “So he thinks he’s in a power position. And, you know, to be clear, I don’t want this to be happening. I don’t I don’t want any U.S. president to fail. I don’t want the country America, to fail here. We are in strategic competition with China. We have to win that competition. But that requires longer term thinking, requires a strategy. And this administration clearly has no strategy.”

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