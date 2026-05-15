Cobb: Trump’s ‘Absence of Frontal Lobe Control’ Causing Daily Corruption

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former White House special counsel and chronic Trump critic Ty Cobb claimed President Donald Trump’s “absence of frontal lobe control and impulse control” was causing “corruption.”

Host Ari Melber said, “There’s new ethics filings that show because some of the system does still work, they are required to release this, and they did that. Trump has been trading heavily in the stock market, disclosing hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions, including in major companies. That includes securities and stocks in the tech space that obviously are involved with AI and other big ticket items that Trump oversees. Microsoft, which is a has a big stake in ChatGPT and OpenAI, they’re in court this week as well. On another issue, Facebook Meta, Oracle big purchases of Apple and Nvidia. These companies have CEOs who also are very close with Trump. They’ve accompanied him to China.”

He added, “On top of all that, Trump continues to operate through himself and his family, crypto and other business ventures to a degree we have never seen from a modern president. Ty Cobb, do you view this as aggressive, poor judgment, but ultimately legal? So it’s okay. Or do you view what we know, combined with the other corruption allegations against the administration, is something that should concern Americans about whether this actually goes farther and undermines our our administration, our trust in it.”

Cobb said, “Well, I think it does go farther. And I do view it as, you know, intensely criminal. It’s not legal at all. It’s never been done by another president. There’s never been a president, who has had the, the wholesale absence of frontal lobe control and impulse control, to avoid the kind of corruption that Trump does on a daily basis, highlighted most recently by the $1.7 billion, effort. But, yeah, and these stock purpose purchases are highly irregular. You know, rarely in history as a president, you know, I’ve done anything remotely similar.”

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