Dem Rep. Bera: Not Sure Suspending Gas Tax Will Save Consumer Money

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said that he opposes a suspension of the federal gas tax, arguing that “we have a higher gas tax in California, and we can do some stuff in California to try to reduce the burden on Californians. I’m just not convinced that, if we did suspend the gas tax, if those savings would be passed on to the consumer.”

Bera began by saying, “I think that the gas prices are killing folks.”

He added, “I would not support a federal gas tax suspension. Obviously, we have a higher gas tax in California, and we can do some stuff in California to try to reduce the burden on Californians. I’m just not convinced that, if we did suspend the gas tax, if those savings would be passed on to the consumer. And I agree with [Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN)], we’ve got a lot of infrastructure needs, and we’re not doing enough to rebuild our roads, bridges, highways, our competition.”

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