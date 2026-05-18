Comey: Blanche ‘Compromising’ Himself to Get the AG Job

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” indicted former FBI Director James Comey accused Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of “compromising” himself to get the attorney general job.

Host Jake Tapper said, “There is also Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, which he continues to falsely claim was stolen from him. And obviously it was not. Again, Todd Blanche.”

On Fox News, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “There’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. We have multiple investigations going on in Arizona and in in Georgia, in Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s exactly what we’re looking at. We’re very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, were the people who were supposed to vote, voted whether there was one vote cast per voter.”

Tapper said, “What’s your response to that?”

Comey said, “Is any job worth compromising yourself in that way? I gather he wants to be attorney general, but really, how far will one go for a job?”

Tapper asked, “What was your reaction to Pam Bondi being fired?”

Comey said, “Well, I gather her standards were too high, which surprised me that maybe what you’re witnessing now is a race to the bottom.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN