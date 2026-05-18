MS NOW’s Mohyeldin: Saying We’re Fighting Islamic Theocracy in Iran Is Interpreted as ‘Possible Call to Violence’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” MS NOW host Ayman Mohyeldin discussed the shooting at an Islamic Center in San Diego and argued that “the way that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has portrayed this as a civilizational war with Iran against Islamic theocracy” “is heard by people in this country sometimes in different ears and in different ways, it is interpreted as a possible call to violence.”

Mohyeldin said, “There is a through line between the kind of vile rhetoric that we are hearing in this country, in this moment, and it’s not just individual politicians, it’s a policy that is predicated by an administration that is constantly portraying itself at war with the Muslim world. Again, we hear the way that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has portrayed this as a civilizational war with Iran against Islamic theocracy. Well, that is heard by people in this country sometimes in different ears and in different ways, it is interpreted as a possible call to violence.”

He continued, “So, it’s important that, in this moment, in this country, that we do hear from elected officials who come out, forcefully condemn this type of violence, forcefully condemn that kind of rhetoric that we’ve been hearing from both the administration and Republican officials in Congress.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett