Trey Parker: ‘South Park’ Writers Are ‘Fearless’ Because Trump Might Use the Military Against Them

South Park co-creator Trey Parker once mocked phony accolades for unimpressive people with the phrase “stunning and brave.” Now, he’s become the butt of that very joke, claiming his TV writers face a real threat from the U.S. military with Trump as Commander-in-Chief.

Posing as an oppressed artiste, Parker celebrated how brave he is to oppose Trump — like everyone else in Hollywood — with his long-running cartoon series during his comments as the TV Academy doled out awards to seven TV projects on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

From the stage, Parker scolded the Television Academy for giving him an award so late in his career, joking, “What took you so fucking long?”

He went on to praise himself and co-creator Matt Stone for their bravery in attacking Trump, saying he and his staff are fearless, “especially this year when we started saying like, ‘OK, so this is the show we’re going to do,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, OK — that’s gonna really piss some people off.”

He added that one of the reasons he’s so brave is because Trump has soldiers who supposedly would lay siege to their air-conditioned writers’ room.

“There’s always groups telling you what you can and can’t say; now that group has a military and so it is scarier. They have to be fearless,” he insisted.

South Park this season used Trump as a vehicle to revive the Saddam Hussein character of its early years.

In recent episodes, the show called Secretary of War Pete Hegseth a “fucking douche,” repeatedly showed Donald Trump having sexual relations with Satan and his own vice president, and even portrayed Trump having an anti-Christ baby with Satan.

A former South Park writer also got in the Trump Derangement Syndrome game by creating a website attacking the president’s 20-year-old son, Barron Trump, and demanding that the young man be sent to a war zone.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston