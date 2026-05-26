Cornyn Claims to Have ‘Supported’ Trump’s Agenda the Entirety of His Presidency

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said that despite being the recipient of attacks on social media and not having the endorsement of President Donald Trump, he had “supported” Trump throughout his presidency.

“All right, so, Senator, I guess I’ll give you an opportunity to respond to the Attorney General’s claims there,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones said. “And the president even saying this on Truth Social, he said, ‘Ken’s opponent was very disloyal to me, as President, and didn’t fight hard enough for the desperately needed Save America Act, voter ID, proof of citizenship, no mail-in ballots.’ Senator, what’s your response?”

Cornyn replied, “Well, with regard to Ken Paxton, Texans have learned that you can’t trust a thing that Paxton says because he’s lied to taxpayers and senior staff, got impeached by a Republican-led House of Representatives, and hung taxpayers with $6.6 million in a judgment from whistleblowers who turned him into the FBI because he was interfering with a federal investigation of one of his campaign donors. And look, Lawrence, I’ve supported the president’s agenda the whole time that he’s been president. I’m proud of the fact that we confirmed hundreds of justices, including three new Supreme Court justices.”

“I was the whip or the chief vote counter during his first term when we passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and in the Working Family Tax Cuts Act this time,” he continued. “So, I’ve been an ally of the president. He’s called me a friend. I understand he’s made his choice, but only Texans get a chance to vote in this primary, and I’m hoping that those who did not vote early and the 75 percent who didn’t vote at all in the primary will come out today and cast their vote.”

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