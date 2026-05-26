‘Daily Show’ Host, Disney’s ‘Kiff’ Star Josh Johnson: Trump Should Give Free Health Insurance to Stop Assassination Attempts

Comedian Josh Johnson bizarrely stated that President Donald Trump should give people free health insurance to stop the assassination attempts against himself. “You can only take away so much from a person before they have no options left,” the Daily Show host said.

“I think that there has been a co-opting of non-violence to the point of almost being a psyop,” Johnson said. “You can only take away so much from a person before they have no options left, other than to scream in the street — sort of riot or something like that.”

“Or,” Johnson continued, “before they pinpoint certain individuals that they see as the the perpetrators of all these crimes against making a way of life.”

“You shouldn’t have to earn the right to live,” the comedian, a voice actor on Disney’s Kiff cartoon series, asserted, adding, “When people, of no fault of their own, get sick and they can’t afford whatever this astronomical bill is, and then they get on the hook for for this bill for their care…”

“But then the insurance company is over here side-stepping them left and right, putting them on hold for three days or putting them in a circle of reasoning around paperwork until they die anyway, it’s like, that’s not considered violence by us,” he added.

Watch Below:

Johnson went on to say, “That’s actually not considered violence. That’s just considered business. And so I think that when people rise up against that thing, we’ve labeled that thing violence.”

“And so whenever people are so outwardly and loudly non-violent, I think there are some people that take advantage of that, knowing that you’re basically saying, ‘Nothing’s ever going to happen,'” the comedian continued.

“There’s a dark road ahead for people who take for granted the general public’s non-violence, because people don’t want to be violent. You may get mad at somebody, but you’re not like, ‘I’m actually gonna kill you,'” Johnson added.

In offering “an example,” the comedian pointed to the recent White House Correspondents Dinner, saying, “If you’re someone like Trump and — now you’ve had a few attempts all your life.”

“If I were Trump, I’d be like, ‘You know what? Free school lunch. Y’all not going to shoot free school lunch, are you?’ I think that that’s the tactic. But they’re so greedy and they’re so sadistic. They can’t even do that,” Johnson continued.

“They don’t even have the self-preservation to be like, ‘Oh, y’all going to shoot free healthcare? Okay, by all means, come at free healthcare,'” he added.

The podcast host then oddly stated, “Like, he’s forced at gunpoint to do the right thing,” to which Johnson replied, “That’s kind of what I mean about some of non-violence feeling like some sort of psyop, because a government should be in fear of their people.”

“It should be scary for any politician to pull off the things that we’re seeing,” he added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.