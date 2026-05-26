‘Effective Altruist Movement’: Big Tech Elite Still Donating Big to Dems, A.I. Expert Warns

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI talked about Anthropic.

Hall said, “People at Anthropic…they are largely at the center of something called the Effective Altruist Movement, the EA movement. This is a group of people who really do want to have control at a global level.”

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