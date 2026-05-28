Graham to ‘Our Arab Allies’: If You Say ‘No’ to Trump, You Say ‘No’ at Your Own Peril

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) continued to heap praise on President Donald Trump for his Middle East foreign policy, especially the military strikes against Iran.

The South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator also noted Trump’s success with America’s Arab allies, adding that saying “no” to Trump could have consequences.

“My phone is ringing off the hook,” Graham declared. “My phone is ringing off the hook because he said I should link the two. He’s saying to the Arabs, “Look what I’ve done for you.” He saved [Mohammed bin Salman]. He’s the best friend Israel’s ever had. Everybody in the region should rally around the idea of adding Saudi Arabia and other countries to the Abraham Accords. It would change the makeup of the Mideast in a way that nobody could envision just a year ago. It would change the Mideast for the better, the biggest change in thousands of years. To our Arab allies, you need to help President Trump. You need to embrace the fact that is now time to end the Arab-Israeli conflict, make peace with Israel, build on the Abraham Accords. And if you say no to him, you say no at your own peril.”

“Look what he’s done for the Arab world,” he continued. “Look what he’s done to your biggest enemy, Iran. Look how he stood by you when other people were going to abandon you. As to our friends in Israel, you have no better friend than Donald Trump. Quite frankly, Donald Trump, you owe it to him. You owe it to your people. You owe it to the world to do what he’s asking you to do. Build on the Abraham Accords. I’ve never been more optimistic than I am right now. My phone’s been ringing off the hook. President Trump, stay on this. You’re right to want to expand the Abraham Accords. You can do this.”

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