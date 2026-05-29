Patel: Bad Actors from CCP, Russia, Iran, North Korea Are ‘Biggest National Security Threat’

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “Special Report,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the biggest national security threat facing the United States “is the combination of the bad actors from the CCP, from Russia, from Iran, and from the DPRK.”

Fox News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor asked, “What’s the biggest national security threat right now?”

Patel answered, “The biggest national security threat overall is the combination of the bad actors from the CCP, from Russia, from Iran, and from the DPRK. Separate and apart from that, who are doing similar activities, are the disparate actors, the lone [wolves] that are out there.”

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