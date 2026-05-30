Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: Iran Won’t Agree to Dismantle Nuke Program, Deal to Open Strait, Talk About Nukes Is ‘Best-Case Scenario’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that an Iran deal that opens the Strait of Hormuz “and guarantees that it stays open and at least leads to a conversation around the nuclear weapons is the best-case scenario,” and Iran is “not going to agree to completely dismantle their nuclear program.”

Walkinshaw said, “Given the situation that we’re in now, I think any deal that actually opens the Strait — and remember, the Strait was open before the war — any deal that opens the Strait and guarantees that it stays open and at least leads to a conversation around the nuclear weapons is the best-case scenario, given the catastrophic decision that Trump made.”

He added, “That’s what you have to do. Now, look, I don’t think Iran is going to agree to any significant — certainly, they’re not going to agree to completely dismantle their nuclear program. Why would they? They’re stronger today than they were before the war started. The regime is harder line. They control the Strait now in a way they didn’t before the war. We’re weaker. So, we’ve got to get the best deal that we can at this point.”

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