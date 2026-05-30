Maher Cracks That Being Jewish Is Disqualifier for Dems

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher quipped that being Jewish would be disqualifying for Democrats.

Maher began by saying, “[W]e have this guy, James Talarico, we had him on the show recently, he seemed like a nice guy, he seems very reasonable, they’re spreading rumors that he’s gay, or, even worse, vegan.” And “He’s said some things that don’t play well in Texas, like God is nonbinary. … It is a silly thing to say, because it just looks bad on a poster or an ad.”

He continued, “Okay, but listen to this: So, Stephen Miller of the Trump administration, right there with Attila [earlier in the show, Maher quipped that GOP Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is to Attila the Hun’s right], he said the Democrats made history by nominating their first transgender Senate candidate. That he’s just pulling out of his ass. And even if they did, it should not be disqualifying, Jewish, for the Democrats, yes, but not transgender.”

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