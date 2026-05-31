Beshear: ‘Texas Is in Play’ for Democrats After Paxton Nomination

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) claimed the Texas Senate seat was in play after Attorney General Ken Paxton won the Republican nomination.

Host Kristen Welker said, “We want to start with the results in Texas this week. Your reaction to Senator Cornyn’s loss to Attorney General Ken Paxton? Paxton will now face off against State Senator James Talarico. Democrats have not won a Texas Senate seat. As you know, in more than 30 years. How confident are you that Democrats can actually win this race?”

Beshear said, “Texas is in play. Democrats have never run against a candidate like Ken Paxton that is so corrupt that his own party impeached him. This is someone who does not have the character, I’ll say it since Vice President Pence won’t, to serve as AG or even as dogcatcher. This is somebody who would use his office to enrich himself. That would be a rubber stamp for the president and would do nothing for the people of Texas. He has shown that, as AG, he cannot be the next U.S. senator there. And James Talarico is out there spreading his message about being there for American families, about putting them ahead of the politics, about bringing down prices, expanding access to health care, making sure they feel safe in their community. Those things that make life just a little bit better and a little bit easier, as the Trump administration is making things so much harder.”

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