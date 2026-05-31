Nolte: Disney’s ‘Mandalorian’ Flops with Second Week Crash of 72%

It’s official: after a 72 percent collapse in its second weekend, the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Mandalorian and Grogu is a flop.

Already, The Mandalorian and Grogu broke the record for the worst opening weekend since Disney’s Woke Gestapo took over the franchise, and now The Mandalorian and Grogu broke another record, this one for the biggest second weekend box office collapse.

Back in 2018, when Solo: A Star Wars Story was bombing, it grossed $29.3 million in its second weekend, which represented a collapse of 65.2 percent. After ten days, its total gross was just $149 million.

The Mandalorian and Grogu’s second weekend gross will land at right around $23 million, which will put its ten day gross at around $135 million.

The Mandalorian will be lucky to cross $175 to $200 million domestic.

We’ll see what the overseas number looks like, but $450 to $500 million is the likely break-even number. Solo died off with $393 million global. The Mandalorian will be lucky to hit $300 to $350 million.

So, yeah, Disney’s groomers are looking at a massive loss.

Tee hee.

Gee, how will Disney blame the fans for this one? In the past (and even though pretty much every Star Wars fan loves the female-led Rogue One), we’ve been slandered as sexist for hating on Disney’s Skywalker sequel trilogy. Well, The Mandalorian is led by a guy. We’ve been smeared as homophobic for hating all the queer shit in Solo (pansexual, robot-humping Lando). Well, as far as I can tell, the Mandalorian character isn’t queer.

Disney will never blame itself. So what’s left…?

You gonna blame it on Star Wars fatigue when there hasn’t been a Star Wars movie in seven years?

You gonna blame it on streaming when people are flooding into theaters to see legitimate phenomenons like Obsession and Backrooms?

You still blaming the pandemic? Really? Even when Michael is closing in on $350 million, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is at $210 million, and something called Sheep Detectives can gross $55 million?

Sorry, this all comes down to two people: former Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy — the affirmative-action hire everyone was afraid to fire— and now her successor, Dave Filoni, who sucks as much as she did.

These Disney Star Wars movies are so dreadful, they have hardcore fans looking fondly at those stillborn prequels George Lucas delivered 20 years ago, which is like your wife’s meatloaf being so terrible you miss those mud pies you ate as a kid.

My favorite part of this is that Disney will never change or admit to a mistake. Screw the fans. Screw the shareholders. The demolition of Star Wars was purely political (“The Force Is Female”), and leftists can never admit they are wrong because their entire identity revolves around politics. To make such an admission would mean questioning their own version of a religious faith.

We’re seeing the same thing over at Paramount with what’s been done to Star Trek.

Whatever.

As I wrote last year, Star Wars “can no longer excite, provoke, insult, or even capture our attention. We just don’t care anymore.”

[A]s Kennedy’s open hostility towards the Star Wars fan base became apparent, frustration mixed with anger but still mixed with hope… Then came disappointment. Then came despair. And now comes the divorce, where one side (the fans) just wants out. Keep the dog, keep the house, keep the retirement accounts. I just want out. Kathleen Kennedy and her bizarre, anti-creative obsessions with race and sexuality have worn Normal People down to where we are done … with this relationship. All I ask is that you leave me alone.

Basically, we are so over you that we would rather live alone than deal with your nonsense.