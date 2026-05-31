Booker: ‘Absolutely Expecting’ More Republican Opposition to Trump

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said he was “absolutely expecting” more Republican opposition to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: And just before Congress went on the Memorial Day recess, we did see some Republicans standing up on this, particularly those that aren’t coming back largely because they’ve been frozen out, you know, by Trump. Cassidy lost his — his Republican primary in Louisiana. I mean, now Cornyn is going to be coming back. He’s now a lame duck as well. Are you — are you expecting that there’s going to be more Republican opposition? What are these conversations you’re having?

BOOKER: I am absolutely expecting that. And look, in private conversations, people are — Republicans will express how aghast they are at the behavior of — galled they are. I mean, look at this. The president took one of our sacred memorials to an assassinated president and slapped his name on it.

What’s next? The Trump-Lincoln Memorial? God bless America. He’s putting his name on our — he wants to put his name on our money, on our passports, on our park passes. And when it’s not, when the courts stop him, he acts like a petulant child and literally says in a rant that “I’m going to take my marbles and go home”. And in other words, “I already wrecked this institution by almost bankrupting it because acts were pulling out and now I’m going to do nothing with it and let it languish.” We have to stop him, and it’s about time that Republicans realize that they took an oath to the Constitution and not to Donald Trump.