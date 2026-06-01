Murphy: Platner Admits Mistakes, Trump Denies His Corruption

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he supported Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner because he has admitted his mistakes, unlike President Donald Trump.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “So there’s been so much focus on Donald Trump as many Democrats would say he’s an immoral force. You say he’s a symptom of all of this. Democrats are running a Senate candidate in Maine who, had a Nazi tattoo that he did eventually cover up, but only after having it for many years. Recently, there’s been reporting that he was sending sexy text messages after he was married. Should those rules apply to Democrats, too? I mean, do you support Graham Platner even in the wake of all of this?”

Murphy said, “Yeah. I mean, I haven’t you followed the minute by minute of what’s happened over the last few days, but I do think there’s a difference. I mean, Platner has admitted that he’s made big mistakes. He’s talked pretty openly about some, you know, on the older ones that I know more about, like the tattoo or some of the things he posted online. You know, he said, listen, I was in a really bad place in my life, I regret it. That’s fundamentally different than what Donald Trump is doing and saying. Donald Trump doesn’t admit any wrongdoing in his life. He lies about everything. I think people understand in Maine that Plattner has made mistakes. He seems to still have a lot of support. And it does seem to me that it’s a distinction with a difference between what’s happening in Maine and what’s happening at the White House.”

He added, “Plattner has been able to, continue a big lead in the polls despite, you know, admitting and talking about these mistakes is because he has been open about it again, in contrast to Donald Trump, who is denying and hiding the most massive set of corruption schemes in the history of this country. To me, that’s not an apples to apples comparison at all.”

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