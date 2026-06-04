An illegal alien is accused of putting a state trooper in the hospital in a drunk driving crash in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Lucas Gustavo Dibenedetto, an illegal alien from Brazil, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this week after having been charged with drunk driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on May 31, Dibenedetto was allegedly driving drunk when he began driving the wrong way down Route 1 and crashed into a state trooper.

The state trooper was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home.

Thanks to the state’s sanctuary policy, Massachusetts officials released Dibenedetto from custody after he was charged. ICE stepped in to arrest him on June 2 as a result.

“This criminal illegal alien has been charged with driving under the influence after he drove the wrong way and crashed into a Massachusetts State Trooper’s cruiser. Thankfully, the trooper has been released from the hospital and is recovering,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Following his arrest, sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts released this dangerous criminal from jail without notifying ICE. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, he is now in ICE custody and will be removed from the country. Sanctuary politicians must stop gambling with the lives of Americans and start cooperating with us to make America safe again. [Emphasis added]

Dibenedetto entered the United States on Jan. 5, 2007, with permission to stay for only three months. He subsequently overstayed his visa.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.