Exclusive: Tuberville Says ‘We’ve Got to Get Race Out of Politics of Redistricting’

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said race should not be a factor in redistricting.

Tuberville said, “I’ll be governor, the next few years, hopefully. And, we’ll work towards getting it to seven and. Oh, but, we’ve got to get race out of out of out of this politics out of, out of the redistricting. And that’s what the Supreme Court said. No race. To make it political. Give everybody a voice. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do in the state.”

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