List: Far-Left Democrats, Disgraced Journos Rush to Scott Pelley’s Defense

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the people lining up to defend Scott Pelley after CBS News fired him.

Marlow said, “Scott Pelley got fired for insubordination, which of course was automatic and had to be done. I call for on the show immediately to happened. I’m trying to look at who is backing Scott Pelley publicly. These are the big names that have come to his defense Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert Reich, Nicolle Wallace, Abilio James Acosta, Don Lemon and the Obama podcast Bros.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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