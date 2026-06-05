DOJ Investigation Proves SPLC Funded More of Far Right

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed alarming new reports about the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) investigation.

Marlow said, “We also learned the SPLC was paying off people at KKK rallies. A major investigation from the Department of Justice has just been released, but they actually sent money to Nazi, KKK, Aryan Nations, allegedly bribing them to stay in the far right movement instead of leaving because they knew it was a good advertisement for them.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo