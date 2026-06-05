ABC’s Hostin: I’m Embarrassed at How America Is Now Seen Across the Globe

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said she was “embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe.”

Hostin said, “At this point, I am embarrassed at our government. I’m embarrassed, at our lack of healthcare. I’m embarrassed on the assault, on the press. I’m embarrassed of our Congress. I’m embarrassed by the criminal felon president that is in the Oval Office, that has a UFC cage on the White House lawn. I’m embarrassed about all of those things. And I’m also embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe. I don’t think that many Americans understand that we are part of a wonderful global community. And when you look at our allies, our allies are now giving us a one star rating as a country. I’m conflicted, about this country because I feel that it is, at this point, a failed experiment, quite frankly. I am also discouraged by how this country is viewed by the rest of the world.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You think it’s already failed? You don’t think it’s. You think it’s beyond redemption at this point?”

Hostin said, “I think at this point it is failing.”

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