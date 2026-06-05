Tuberville Responds to AOC: She Needs to Go Back to ‘Brooklyn’

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should go back to Brooklyn.

Tuberville said, “Well, first of all, she needs to go back to her home state of New York and I think she’s from Brooklyn or somewhere and go in her neighborhoods. They are fleeing New York right and left. I think last year they lost 800,000 people, moved out of the city, moving south. And they’re not moving because of anything other than we got to get out of the, the insane asylum, the taxes, the and the law enforcement is being defunded. There have been taken over by a third world country, immigrants.”

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