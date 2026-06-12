GOP Rep. Gill: Jasmine Crockett ‘Is a Race-Baiting Thug’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) criticized fellow Texan Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) for her reaction to the Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial verdict.

According to Gill, Crockett was a “race-baiting thug.”

“I mean, this is absolutely despicable. I mean, imagine if that was your son, he was at a track meet and was stabbed in cold blood, stabbed to death, and instead of getting sympathy for many people in your community, you have a bunch of hooligans and thugs and race-baiters calling you up and telling you that you should be next — that your family should suffer, the rest of your family should suffer the same fate,” Gill said. “That is so antithetical to everything that this country stands for. It’s absolutely gross. But what disappoints me the most is that you’ve got people in power — Jasmine Crockett, for instance, one of my fellow congresswomen, who is a race-baiting thug, who is stating quite plainly, very recently, that the American people ought to have sympathy for Karmelo Anthony because he’s black — not for any other reason, but because he’s black. That’s the kind of stuff that leads to this racial divisiveness.”

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