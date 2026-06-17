Booker: Trump’s Horrific Deal Is an ‘Unconditional Surrender’ to Iran

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s Iran deal was an “unconditional surrender.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “I think there’s basically two Democratic policy party positions I’ve seen. The war was a bad idea, stupid and reckless to enter into. And we it led to a bad agreement because of that. But that’s basically the best up of bad options. And the other is it was a bad idea to begin with. It led to bad options because of it. But ultimately it’s so bad he shouldn’t have signed the deal. What is your position?”

Booker said, “Donald Trump told us in February, I am going to get unconditional surrender. He just didn’t tell us that it would be his unconditional surrender. Don’t take my word for it from the Wall Street Journal to conservatives are calling this Donald Trump’s retreat, Donald Trump’s blunder, Donald Trump’s surrender. This is a horrific deal and capitulation to Iran..”

He added, “All the terms of this. They’re solid for what Iran gets billions and billions and billions of dollars, the ability to trade their oil on the open markets. And it’s nebulous about everything else. Oh, we hope we can get a nuclear deal down the road. This is Donald Trump’s surrender because he led us into a war in which he failed to deliver on any of the things he said he would get. Yes. I’m sorry, Donald Trump, you told us you were going to get unconditional surrender, that the ridiculous reality right now is it’s his unconditional surrender.”

Hayes said, “I just want a yes or no on this. Still should have signed it, right? Like still better than the alternative of keeping the war going?”

Booker said, “No, look, I’ve been leading the fight on the Senate floor to end this war, but not to end this war by giving the adversary all the resources they need to rebuild, to rearm, to continue to persecute terrorism around the country. This is an unmitigated disaster and shows that he has amateurs negotiating, as opposed to people who are serious and serious positions that can protect American interests.”

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