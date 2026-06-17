Warnock: ‘Corrupt’ Trump Is ‘Not a Man of Faith’

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, made a judgment about President Donald Trump, calling him “not a man of faith.”

Warnock said, “Well, I think the Republicans are doing a good job at unleashing a kind of righteous anger that is going to stand up and say no to what they’re trying to do. I mean, look, at the moment we’re living in, we are literally witnessing the most corrupt administration in American history. They are stealing the people’s money. They are looting and burning, the cathedral, if you will, and selling it for parts. And so folks are witnessing this large, redistribution of wealth. I love it when folks on the right talk about a redistribution of wealth. They’re not against it. The issue is which direction? And there they are. They are moving the money from the bottom to the top. This is Robin Hood in reverse. This is what Doctor King calls socialism for the rich. And so folks who are watching people take their money and give it to billionaires do not take kindly now to watching them take their vote and their voice. And you’re seeing that and turnout in Georgia all across the state. And so, and the country and so know Republicans ought to be running scared”

He added, “I mean, because we watched this a decade ago and initially what we heard from folks on the right was, yeah, we know Donald Trump is not a holy vessel, but he’s doing the work that we think needs to be done and so we’ll tolerate it. But have you noticed that over time, that explanation has evolved? And there are those who speak of him as if he were the second coming of whatever Donald Trump is? He’s not a man of faith. Come on, give me a break. We know better than that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN