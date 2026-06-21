Booker: Our Allies Are Telling Me Trump ‘Is a Danger to the World’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Middle East allies and NATO allies were telling him President Donald Trump was “a danger to the world.”

Booker said, “I’m proud to be leading the effort to stop Donald Trump, from leading our country into further and further disaster. But the way he is trying to bring us out of this war, not only speaks to the failures of the war in the polls, but it also speaks in a bipartisan way to how bad of a leader he is when you have Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and progressives all coming out, talking about capitulation, surrender, catastrophe. You know how bad this deal is. Iran gets all of the benefits, literally billions and billions of dollars. And America continues to hurt and see the losses from the $100 billion we spent in the war. To every American citizen seeing their costs skyrocket, this has been a cataclysmic failure of his making.”

He continued, “I do not support this deal that he made, which was an abject surrender. This is a guy who said he’s a great negotiator, but right now, Iran has billions and billions of dollars of benefits. It’s almost as if American dollars, American resources are now going to be used to help rebuild Iran, while we are continuing to carry the bill for it.”

He added, “We have a disaster for a commander in chief who’s leaving us with less and less good choices. What the world needs now is leadership. But from our Middle East allies to our NATO allies, I’m hearing over and over again your president is a danger to the world, and obviously we at home are paying the cost of that.”

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