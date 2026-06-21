Gun-Controlled Chicago: At Least 27 Shot Friday Into Saturday Evening

At least 27 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Saturday evening in gun-controlled Chicago, Illinois.

Breitbart News noted at least 13 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night around 11 p.m. The shooting occurred in the Princeton Park neighborhood, WLS reported police believe two shooters inside a red SUV opened fire simultaneously on a crowd of people.

None of the 13 wounded persons suffered a fatality.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed to fatal drive-by that occurred at 5:15 Friday “in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue.” A 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when was shot numerous times from a gunman inside a vehicle. The man died later at a hospital.

At 8:55 p.m. a 33-year-old man was found shot in Little Village. He was transported to a hospital where they pronounced him dead.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday a man with a gunshot wound to his chest was discovered “in the 1100 block of West Latrobe Avenue in Austin.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

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Within an hour, a 50-year-old man was found “in the first block of West 75th Street in Grand Crossing” with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 12:15 a.m. Saturday a 37-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck “in the 500 block of West 38th Street in Bridgeport.”

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Those controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for gun possession, a concealed carry license requirement for carrying a firearm for self-defense, a gun storage law, and more.

Moreover, Chicago additionally has another “assault weapons” ban in the form of a Cook County ban that also prohibits “high capacity” magazines. The city has a ban on being armed for self-defense on public transit as well.

Despite all this gun control and the safety is supposed to deliver, at least 27 people were shot Friday into Saturday evening in Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.