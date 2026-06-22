Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump “really doesn’t care about our national security.”

Host Brianna Keilar said, “We are coming up towards the America 250th celebration here in the next couple of weeks. With that in mind, a source telling CNN the plan was for these cuts to the NCTC and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Van Hollen said, “There’s never a good time to get rid of people who are expert and experienced when it comes to these intelligence gathering matters. But it’s obviously even more dangerous when you do it at a time when the threats could be elevated. And that’s exactly what Trump has done. This is a clear signal that Trump really doesn’t care about our national security. It’s also coming at a time, Brianna, as you know, when we’re trying to reauthorize the 702 surveillance program, and I believe that program needs to be reformed. I’m among those who supports changes to it. But what Donald Trump has done is put the whole thing on deep freeze, because he wants pulte in place to do his political dirty work before he brings in somebody else. And that is clearly what what pulte is assignment is. It’s right. It’s to get in there and fire a lot of people. Maybe Donald Trump doesn’t like the fact that the intelligence community has, you know, making assessments that he doesn’t like, including, by the way, that invading Iran would be a bad idea for the country.”

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