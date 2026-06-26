Raskin: Trump Sunk the Country into an ‘Abyss of Corruption and Authoritarianism’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed that President Donald Trump had sunk the country into an “abyss of corruption and authoritarianism.”

Discussing the Trump administration, Raskin said, “We know that they’ve been attacking law firms. They’ve been attacking colleges, universities. So that’s a projection of their own style. We want to move the country forward. Of course, they have saturated us in corruption, authoritarianism, government violence against US citizens.”

He added, “We know that they don’t have any positive program or policy for the country. Their only real policies have been illegal, unconstitutional and disastrous, like their tariffs, which cost, Americans hundreds of billions of dollars. The war in Iran, which has cost us more than $100 billion, as well as the lives of American soldiers and thousands of people in Iran. But they’ve got no other program for the country other than self-enrichment and corruption, through crypto, through the collection of foreign government emoluments, like the $400 million jet that was pocketed from, Qatar, like the billions in deals with the Saudis that Jared Kushner has been able to engage in and so on. Like that’s the real program, that they’ve got. So, you know, we’re in a situation where we have to do everything we can to move the country forward out of this abyss of corruption and authoritarianism that they’ve sunk us into.”

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