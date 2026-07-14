Ossoff: ‘Huge Number of My Republican Colleagues Have Contempt’ for Trump

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) claimed his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate have “contempt” for President Donald Trump.

Host Jen Psaki said, “What do Republicans tell you privately about this particular topic, this conspiracy theory pushing?”

Ossoff said, “Let me say, it’s not even new that in private conversations, a huge number of my Republican colleagues have contempt for the president, and they view him as somebody who’s averse to their own interest. They know that he’s torpedoing GOP chances in these midterm elections. But I don’t think they’re going to do anything about it. We should not hold out hope for a sudden outbreak of courage and integrity and spying on elected Republicans in Washington. He still has the GOP in his grip, and in particular, his most dedicated loyalists, like Congressman Mike Collins, my opponent, who is a known and notorious bigot, an antisemite, who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman, who Brian Kemp worked so hard to try to deny the Republican nomination because he’s so extreme, because he’s so unpalatable, and because as Donald Trump spirals into conspiracy land, Congressman Mike Collins is going to follow him right along.”

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