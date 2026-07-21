Israeli U.N. Amb. on Iran Regime Change: It Will Happen Eventually, Can’t Say When, They Won’t Last Forever

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded to a question on regime change in Iran by saying that the world will be safer if that happens and he thinks it will, but he’s not sure when and “those regimes don’t last forever. And I hope, for the Iranian people, that it will be sooner than later, because they suffer the most.”

Guest host Hena Doba asked, “Can Israel be safe without regime change in Iran, Ambassador?”

Danon answered, “I think it’s not about Israel. The regime is not a problem for Israel. It’s a problem for the region, for the stability of the world. And I think the world would be safer with a regime change. I believe it will happen. I cannot tell you when. I think it will happen. We [look] at history, those regimes don’t last forever. And I hope, for the Iranian people, that it will be sooner than later, because they suffer the most.”

Danon also stated Israel trusts President Donald Trump’s judgment.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett