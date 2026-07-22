Dem Sen. Peters Urges Military Leaders Not to Follow Trump ‘Illegal Orders’ in Iran

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said he hoped that our military leaders would not follow illegal orders from President Donald Trump in the Iran conflict.

Discussing Trump saying the United States would strike Iranian bridges and power plants, host Catherine Rampell asked, “What consequences would he face if he actually goes through with that threat?”

Peters said, “Well, well, certainly the condemnation of the whole world community this is simply, is unacceptable. We’ll see exactly what actually happens. You know, Donald Trump says a lot of things, doesn’t necessarily mean it actually happens. I would certainly hope that our military leaders who understand, the the rule of, of war and how it’s important to abide by those rules will push back and not allow those kinds of operations. Those would basically be illegal orders. If he’s asking folks to to commit crimes, but, we just have to make sure that the president understands that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”

He added, “Certainly there’s some, actions the international courts, can do it as well. The international community, as we’ve seen of states that have violated humanitarian laws, that you could possibly bring into play. Certainly the Congress should take action against the president as well. We’d have to get my Republican colleagues, to actually do that. Unfortunately, as you know, my Republican colleagues have never been willing to step up and and hold the president accountable.”

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