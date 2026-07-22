GOP Rep. Gill: If You Spend Time Bashing Capitalism, Expect Younger Democrats to Become Socialists

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) discussed the pending civil war within the Democratic Party.

Gill noted the outcry from so-called moderate Democrats about the rise of socialism in Democrat ranks, but said the party was reaping what it had sowed.

“[I] think that they realize the direction that their party is going,” he said. “I think your average rank-and-file Democrat in the House right now recognizes that the Democratic socialists are no longer the fringe in their party. That is the mainstream. That’s where their base is. And they’re not going to speak out against that because they don’t want the backlash from their base. But, you know, it’s really rich whenever you have these relative moderates. Many of these are still far-left Democrats, but relative moderates complaining about the direction that their party is going — whenever this is the direction they put their party on, this is the trajectory they put their party on.”

“If you’re going to spend all of your time bashing capitalism, you should expect the younger Democrats who listen to that to become socialists,” Gill continued. If you’re going to spend all your time bashing the police like the Democrats have done, expect younger Democrats to support defunding the police. If you’re going to spend all your time bashing America as a white supremacist country, you should expect younger Democrats to hate that country and want to abolish its institutions like the Senate. So, what we’re seeing is the Democrats are reaping what they’ve been sowing for so long.”

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