Nolte: Former Democrat State Lawmaker Faces Child Porn Charges

Democrat Jesse White, a former Pennsylvania House representative, is facing federal charges after authorities claim to have found child pornography on his computer.

“According to court papers obtained by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 on Tuesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received complaints via their CyberTipline on June 19,” reports WTAE. The reports were flagged as “child pornography possession, distribution, manufacture.”

“The report was also flagged for what appeared to be produced or homemade files,” the report adds. This resulted in an FBI search of his home “where multiple computers and hard drives were seized.”

According to the court documents, “numerous files containing child pornography images depicting minors between the ages of 7 and 15” were found on a laptop.

Apparently, White admitted that he used the Tor and Telegram browsers to download the stuff.

The 48-year-old White served in the Pennsylvania state legislature from 2007 to 2015, and made his name opposing fracking. His political downfall came as the result of using fake names to attack his own constituents and opponents online. A Republican beat him in 2014.

Then, in 2017, he was disbarred for stealing over $100,000 from a client. White said he had a “pathological gambling addiction” caused by the “powerful political enemies” who he blamed for losing his political office.

The most troubling part of this story is the allegation of homemade child porn. White is married and has two sons, aged 11 and 12.

If people trafficking in this stuff are convicted, they should go away forever. There is no moral difference between possessing and creating child porn. White may be charged with both crimes. Still, even if you only possess it, you are creating a market for one of the worst crimes imaginable.

What troubles me as much as these individual cases is how the left is desperate to normalize the sexualization and exploitation of little kids by pretending it is teaching them tolerance. In the name of “tolerance,” Democrats are eager to expose small children to gay porn, drag queens, and transsexual propaganda. This includes almost all of the entertainment industry, including Disney, which is the worst offender.

On the one hand, Democrats lie about President Trump being mixed up with Jeffrey Epstein, while on the other hand they defend grooming and queering little kids up to and including permanently sterilizing and mutilating them in the name of “gender affirmation.”

Make no mistake, Democrats are preying on our kids.