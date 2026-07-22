An illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting and then murdering a 2-year-old girl in Louisa County, Virginia, in a case described as “heartbreaking” by Sheriff Donald Lowe.

Raul Ortiz Moran, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged in Louisa County with aggravated sexual assault and second-degree murder and is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

On July 4, according to investigators, the mother of the 2-year-old girl arrived at the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to save her daughter’s life. Despite life-saving measures, police were unable to save the child, and she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators allege that Moran sexually assaulted the girl and then murdered her.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly to thoroughly investigate this case and ensure those responsible are held accountable. Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident,” Lowe told local media.

Moran remains in ICE custody without bond, pending the local charges against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.