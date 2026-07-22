GOP Rep. Loudermilk: Iran ‘Not Going to Negotiate’, Still Trying to Build Nuke

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said that Iran is “not going to negotiate. They’re not willing to negotiate.” And “they have no interest in negotiating any resolution with the United States.”

Loudermilk said, “[T]he main driving factor we have right now with inflation is the war with Iran, which is something that, for many, many years, a lot of people were hoping we would do something about. And so, it’s happening now.”

He continued, “But, of course, Iran, they’re not going to negotiate. They’re not willing to negotiate. And I think the president is proving that they have no interest in negotiating any resolution with the United States. They continue to lie, and they continue, from the best we can tell…their efforts to create a nuclear weapon.”

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