Dem Rep. Pocan: ‘Antifa Is Nothing’, ‘Only Antifa I Know Is a Drag Queen’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “MS NOW Reports,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) claimed that “Antifa is nothing. There’s not like an address to Antifa. The only Antifa I know is a drag queen with that name, right? It’s so ridiculous.”

While discussing the State Department’s recent report on Cuba and its involvement in the United States, Pocan said, “[D]on’t forget, the president did a directive, NSPM-7. … That basically is saying Antifa is this entity that’s causing all of this. Look, Antifa is nothing. There’s not like an address to Antifa. The only Antifa I know is a drag queen with that name, right? It’s so ridiculous. Yet, they’re trying to say everything is somehow Antifa or left-related, and it’s a way to actually stop free speech in the United States.”

He continued, “And that’s kind of — this report is doing that, again. It’s connecting some of those protests against what the United States is doing with ICE or how we’re treating people on race relations and somehow saying that, now, that it’s really Cuba, Havana that’s doing all of this. It’s a ridiculous argument, but I’m used to it now because this has become a ridiculous administration.”

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