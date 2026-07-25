Khanna: Netanyahu Should Be Arrested by U.S.

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested by the United States and responded to concerns that Americans could be put in danger by the precedent that would be created by this move by saying that “There’s no warrant for any American leader at the ICC” and there’s “a very high bar” to get one.

Khanna said, “Well, I have said that the United States should arrest, whether it’s him or Putin, under international law. That is the ICC, if they have a warrant for you, then you shouldn’t come to our jurisdiction. Now, the U.N. may be one thing, but if he’s coming for any other purpose, we should be upholding international law. It has nothing to do with Israel. I’d do it for Putin too, anyone who has a warrant for war crimes.”

He continued, “And people always say, well, what about America? There’s no warrant for any American leader at the ICC. It takes — it’s a very high bar.”

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